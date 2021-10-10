Babil Khan Was Initially Set To Play Younger Version Of Father Irrfan In 'Sardar Udham'?

The makers of the upcoming film Sardar Udham starring actor Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, who are looking forward to the release, made a revelation. The film which is slated to run digitally from October 16 on Amazon Prime Video, had another actor on the list for the main lead. That’s right, according to PTI, director Shoojit Sircar had decided to cast late actor Irrfan Khan for the role while producer Ronnie Lahiri has revealed that the late actor's son Babil was being considered to play the younger version of the unsung revolutionary at one point of time.

The makers had decided to cast the Piku actor for the main lead in the forthcoming biopic on Sardar Udham Singh, the freedom fighter, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Eventually, post the demise of Irrfan Khan, the makers had roped in Vicky Kaushal to play the older version.

Sardar Udham makers' reveal their first choice for lead

Sharing more details about the changes in the role, Lahiri told PTI that, “I saw Babil when he was in school. Irrfan wanted us to meet because there was a point where for this film ('Sardar Udham'), he was supposed to play a younger version for Irrfan sir.” In June, Lahiri, Sircar's producing partner, had shared the news of their collaboration with Babil on a separate project through social media. The details of the same have been kept under wraps.

"So, there is something called destiny. That's how we met him when he was a shy school kid and then we met him, he is a grown-up and a sweet boy," the producer added.

According to PTI, collaborating with Babil for another project has brought a ‘sense of relief and peace’ to director Shoojit Sircar. The director had worked with his father Irrfan in the 2015 film Piku. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Sircar shared views about working with Babil and said "It was quite a moment. And finally, a weight... bhoj utar gaya (seems to have lifted)." "We felt quite relieved that it happened. And when I was talking to Irrfan before he went away… he was not worried (as such) about Babil. Babil is the one who was doing many things, he had many ideas in his mind. He was studying filmmaking in London at a university.” Continuing, he said, “He was generally very silent but he was quite mad in terms of his ideas. So, as a father he was naturally a little worried also so it gave me quite of peace that I have done something with Babil," he added. Meanwhile, Babil is looking forward to making his acting debut with Netflix's Qala opposite actor Dipti Dimrii. The film is directed by Anvita Dutt.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: Instagram/Ronnie Lahiri/Babil Khan)