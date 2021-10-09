Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sardar Udham Singh Was Part Of British Film 'The Elephant Man'

Vicky Kaushal is currently waiting for the release of his much-awaited biopic Sardar Udham Singh, directed by Shoojit Sircar. While there is a week left in the film's release, Vicky Kaushal has been introducing various sides and experiences of his revolutionary character to his fans. He recently shared yet another look and revealed Sardar Udham Singh worked in a British film, The Elephant Man, in 1937.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Vicky Kaushal shared a still from his upcoming film. In the photo, the actor donned a brown leather jacket on grey pants. He had vintage goggles on while he posed with a motorbike. Sharing the photo, Vicky Kaushal highlighted another important incident from Sardar Udham Singh's life. He shared, '1937. During his years in London, Udham explored various vocations, one of which was working as a background artist in a British Film called ‘The Elephant Man.'

One day ago, Vicky Kaushal amazed not only his fans but several Bollywood celebrities with his intense look from the film. The actor shared a photo of him wearing a fur cap and jacket. He also had snow on his beard and eyebrows. Through the caption, Vicky Kaushal revealed about Sardar Udham Singh's out and about in 1933. The caption read, '1933, somewhere in the forests of eastern Europe.'

Bollywood actors, including Bhumi Pednekar and Ranveer Singh, hailed the Uri actor as they reacted to the post.

Earlier this week, Vicky Kaushal gave some insights about Sardar Udham Singh's time in an Indian prison. In the photo, Vicky gave an intense look with messy hair and a beard. He also had several scars on his face. He revealed the freedom fighter was imprisoned for possession of prohibited papers in 1931. He wrote, '1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers "Ghadr-i-Gunj" ("Voice of Revolt"). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India.'

Details about Sardar Udham Singh

The upcoming biopic follows the story of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, known for the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer to take revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Anmol Parashar and Banita Sandhu in pivotal roles. The film will release on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

