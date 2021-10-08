Vicky Kaushal's Look From 'Sardar Udham' Has Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar Impressed

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming biopic Sardar Udham. The actor's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. While there is a week to his film's release, Vicky Kaushal is treating his fans with his various avatars from the biopic. He is also stating the time and place with which his looks are associated.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared another look from Sardar Udham Singh. In the photo, the actor was wearing a furry jacket, cap and gloves in the snowy background. He had his beard and eyebrows covered in snow. Through the caption, the actor mentioned Sardar Udham Singh was in the snowy forests of Europe in 1933. He wrote, "1933, somewhere in the forests of eastern Europe."

The actor's avatar not only impressed her fans but several Bollywood celebrities as well. Vicky's Bhoot co-star Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the post and wrote, "Wow." Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh also hailed the Uri actor and wrote, "Hard hard hard," in the comments.

Earlier this week, Vicky Kaushal shared his fierce look from the upcoming biopic. In the photo, Vicky Kaushal had messy long hair and a beard. His scars enhanced his intense look. In the caption, he shared Sardar Udham Singh's imprisonment during 1931. He wrote, "1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers "Ghadr-i-Gunj" ("Voice of Revolt"). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India."

Vicky Kaushal introduces Anmol Parashar as Bhagat Singh

Alongside Vicky Kaushal, Anmol Parashar will portray the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The Raazi actor shared a photo with Parashar to introduce his character via social media. In the picture, Anmol donned a turban, Kurta and a coat while Vicky Kaushal was dressed as Sardar Udham Singh. Sharing the photo, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "My guru, my friend, my brother… Mera Bhagatya! Presenting @amolparashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Glad we played this friendship Amol."

Sardar Udham also cast Banita Sandhu and Stephen Hogan. This Shoojit Sircar directorial is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 16. Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar are bankrolling it.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09