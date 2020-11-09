Babil Shares Beautiful Picture Of Irrfan Khan & Mother Sutapa Sikdar; Pens Heartfelt Note

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful throwback picture of his parents.

In the picture, Sutapa Sikdar is seen hugging husband Irrfan tight. "It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn’t so blue, When the sun is setting over you," Babil wrote in the caption.

Celina Jaitley dropped many heart emojis on the beautiful picture.

Not too long ago, Babil also uploaded an entire video of Irrfan walking with his wife down a street. As per the video, one could assume that it was taken from the sets of Angrezi Medium. The attire of Irrfan and the set location proved that the video was filmed on the sets of that movie. Since it had been a while, people were delighted to watch Irrfan in the video and expressed their joy to watch him and his wife enjoying their happy moments.

