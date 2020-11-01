Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Says He Will 'soon' Appear On Screen, Shares Picture

Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Sunday took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of his father watching him perform on stage for the first time. "Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage," Babil wrote as he performed a rendition of a story by Rabindranath Tagore.

A fan commented on the picture and said, "Waiting for you to appear on screen." To this he said, "Soon." Another fan asked, "Are you appearing in any movie?" Babil replied, "Wait I guess."

Not too long ago, Babil also uploaded an entire video of Irrfan walking with his wife down a street. As per the video, one could assume that it was taken from the sets of Angrezi Medium. The attire of Irrfan and the set location proved that the video was filmed on the sets of that movie. Since it had been a while, people were delighted to watch Irrfan in the video and expressed their joy to watch him and his wife enjoying their happy moments.

Babil Khan recently penned a long note on Instagram in the loving memory of his father. Sharing a few pictures of the late actor and himself, Babil Khan, in his caption, mentioned that he is ready to ‘give every cell in his presence’ to remember Irrfan Khan’s ‘skin’. More so, Babil added that in a search to feel Irrfan Khan close, ‘his spinal cord rotates and soul can implode’.

He also mentioned that Irrfan pushed through demons up in his feelings and 'no one got it'. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute due to a colon infection. He was 53. Irrfan Khan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons- Baabil Khan and Ayan Khan.

