Babil Khan Smiles While His 'Queen' Mother Sutapa Sikdar Peeks Into His Selfie

On October 18, late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to his social media handle and shared a selfie, featuring his mother Sutapa Sikdar. In the selfie picture, Babil can be seen smiling while Supata seemed to be peeking from over Babil's shoulder. Keeping his caption short, Babil wrote, "Queen ma". Scroll down to take a look at Babil Khan's picture with mother Sutapa Sikdar.

Babil's picture with mother Sutapa

Interestingly, within a few hours, Babil's selfie-picture managed to bag more than 11k double-taps along with hundreds of comments; and is still counting. Many from his 84.2k Instagram followers flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. On the other side, an Instagram user had a good laugh as he poked fun at Babil. Meanwhile, another follower of Babil took to the comments section and wrote a request, which read, "tell her she and her Facebook statuses are the sassiest. Fangirling over her sm".

A peek into Babil Khan's Instagram

This is not the first time when Babil Khan's media feed has featured his mother Sutapa. Babil has often showered love on his mother via social media posts and Instagram stories. Almost a month back, in September, Babil shared a picture, in which he was seen exchanging a warm hug with Sutapa. In the caption of the post, he called her a "lighthouse" in the storm. Elaborating his caption, Khan further added, "I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan".

Apart from giving a sneak peek into his relationship with his mother, Babil has also given glimpses of the other parts of his life. Babil has shared numerous throwback pictures on his wall. In the most recent post on the feed of the photo-sharing platform, Babil was seen striking a candid pose with a guitar. Giving context to his followers, Babil recalled how his father Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Single director Tanuja Chandra used him, who was an intern to her, in "the most creative way".

