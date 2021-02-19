Babil Shares Hilarious 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Meme Featuring Irrfan Khan

Joining the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme fest, Babil Khan on Friday took to his Instagram handle to share his version of the viral video featuring late actor and his father Irrfan Khan. Babil posted some shots from Irrfan's movie Karwaan also featuring co-star Dalquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

Three different scenes from the movie captioned as, "Yeh humari car hai, Aur yeh hum hai, Aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai," left Netizens in splits. Babil wrote , "Matlab haste haste daldiya bas." [Translation: Posted while laughing. That's it.] One user wrote, "Can watch anytime....anywhere...and Will never get bored for this movieee" [sic] The other said, "His acting feels so real . Still can’t believe he’s gone . Miss him 3000!"

Earlier last week, Mobeen went viral on social media after she posted a video in which she could be seen vacationing at a hilly location. In her 15-second video, she could be heard saying, "Ye hamari car hai, Ye hum hai aur ye hamari pawrii ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party)". The video was shared by millions and people shared their own versions on social media.

What is the "Pawri" trend?

The trend became viral when, Pakistan's Dananner Mobeen, based out of Islamabad, uploaded the video on social media which was picked by music composer Yashraj Mukhate, who created a peppy mash-up. Dananner is a social media Influencer and a content creator with more than five lakh fans on Instagram and 31,000 followers on Twitter. However, she is mostly active on Instagram, where she posts her images in fabulous ethnic outfits.

Recently she posted a video clip with her friends featuring "Ye humari car hai, Ye hum hai aur ye humari pawri hori hai". In which #Pawrihorihai is trending with the full video, which has become a meme material for various other content-creators. The word 'Pawri' is a stylised version of the word 'party' used by many nowadays. Watch Yashraj Mukhate's version:

