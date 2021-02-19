Indian Soldiers Join 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Meme Fest, Twitter Calls It 'the Best One So Far'

Joining the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme, the Indian army too shared their own version and Twitter has tagged it 'the best one so far'. In a video shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter, two jawans are seen repeating Instagrammer Dananeer Mobeen's epic lines.

The only difference is that the jawaans replaced the word 'pawri' (party) with 'patrolling.' The soldiers are heard saying, "Yeh hum hain, yeh humari gun hai aur hum yahan patrolling kar rahein hai (Translation: This is us. This is our gun and we are patrolling here)."

Earlier last week, Mobeen went viral on social media after she posted a video in which she could be seen vacationing at a hilly location. In her 15-second video, she could be heard saying, "Ye hamari car hai, Ye hum hai aur ye hamari pawrii ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party)". The video was shared by millions and people shared their own versions on social media.

WATCH

Netizens react

The best one thus far 💖 More strength to our soldiers !! https://t.co/dF7fL2boEl — AdityaPSingh (@adityapsingh10) February 18, 2021

Hahaha brilliant — CKMKB💥PKMKB (@StopCCPVirus) February 18, 2021

Adorable and heart warming! Yeh hai ai Pawry!! 😬😬😬😬❤️❤️❤️ — Manikarnika!🤘 (@dhar_aditi) February 19, 2021

This is the best 😍 — Aishwarya Palagummi (@APalagummi) February 18, 2021

Awesome by my indian Army. — V Kumar (@VKumar90895411) February 19, 2021

Feeling to be an indian, specially for these real hero...Who are petroling in adverse circumstances... Despite they enjoying there lives.❤️ Salute them..🇮🇳 — Mahamudul Hasan (@mahamudul182) February 18, 2021

Love you my indian army — Abdulmotin Khan (@AbdulMo09656147) February 18, 2021

What is the "Pawri" trend?

The trend became viral when, Pakistan's Dananner Mobeen, based out of Islamabad, uploaded the video on social media which was picked by music composer Yashraj Mukhate, who created a peppy mash-up. Dananner is a social media Influencer and a content creator with more than five lakh fans on Instagram & 31,000 followers on Twitter and has also won TikTok verified tag. But mostly she is active on Instagram, where she posts her images in fabulous ethnic outfits.

Recently she posted a video clip with her friends featuring "Ye humari car hai, Ye hum hai aur ye humari pawri hori hai". In which #Pawrihorihai is trending with the full video, which has become a Meme Material for various other content- creators. The word 'Pawri' is a stylized version of the word 'party' used by upper-class in a desperate attempt to imitate western culture, just like they have stylised 'Borgors' for 'Burger'. Watch Yashraj Mukhate's version:

