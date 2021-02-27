Babil Shares WhatsApp Chat With Father Irrfan Khan: 'Was Almost About To Text Him Back'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to share a screenshot of an old WhatsApp chat with his father from 2020. The chat shows how Irrfan called his son 'Babila'.

"Babila call please when u r up, call back it's very urgent," read the message from March 17, 2020. Babil Khan wrote, "This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like “mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath”. Actor Vijay Varma and Manav Vij dropped heart emoji on the post. Another fan wrote, "He is always with you, Baba ke Babila."

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020, after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Fans have felt a huge void created by Irrfan Khan's absence in the world after he passed away last year. His elder son Babil Khan frequently takes to his Instagram handle and shares heartfelt notes about his late father and chronicles his thoughts into captions for his followers to read.

"For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now, what sense does all this make without you Baba? I’d rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis)," Babil wrote in a new post.

