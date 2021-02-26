Babil Khan Says He Is "feeling Pretty Low", Posts Aesthetic Picture On Social Media

Babil Khan treated his fans to an aesthetic picture of himself on Instagram. The actor posed for a picture with an amazing background and fans seemed to love the post by Babil Khan. In the post, Babil can be seen wearing a white shirt with a hilarious picture of Abert Einstein along with mustard-coloured trouser.

Babil Khan says he is "feeling pretty low" as he posts an aesthetic pic

The actor looked dapper and seemed to pose naturally for the camera as he was being clicked. Fans seemed delighted by this picture and reacted positively in the comments section of this post. Babil in the caption wrote that he is feeling pretty low and thus he is heading out. He then continued the caption to reveal that he will be at “antisocial” and then ended the jovial caption with a “lol”. Thus the actor seemed to interest fans who have been following him for a long time.

A number of fans commented on his image and praised him for his amazing style. They also reacted with several emojis and thus expressed how impressed they were by the image posted by Babil Khan. The background of the image saw a bunch of guitars and wooden aesthetics which made the picture by Babil stand out. Babil Khan is known to click a number of images with the same pose. A while back as well, Babil had posed in a similar fashion and taken an amazing mirror selfie. Fans loved the image and praised the actor for his amazing style.

As per the images posted by Babil Khan, one can notice that the actor enjoys fashion and is often experimenting with his looks. From wearing pink pants on blue jackets to wearing mustard coloured pants on a white shirt, the star kid seems to enjoy himself with new creations in fashion. The fans of Babil also seem to enjoy it as much as him as they often drop compliments for him, when he posts similar images. He often shares a number of images from his time with his father Irrfan to a couple of his own personal images. Fans often enjoy his posts and comment on how relatable some of his content is to them.

