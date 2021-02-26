Babil Khan Reveals What He Thinks Is Starting To Make Him Look "sexy" These Days

Babil Khan in his Instagram stories revealed what he thinks is beginning to make him look sexy. Irrfan Khan's son has been active on social media and has garnered a huge fan base who have been waiting to see him on screen soon. However, the actor often posts things from his day to day life and thus, keeps fans entertained through his profile. Amid this, recently the actor revealed that he gave himself a black eye while sleeping, however, he felt that it makes him look sexier.

Babil Khan reveals what he thinks is starting to make him look "sexy"

The actor began his Instagram stories by turning on the selfie camera and checking himself out. He then reveals the exact spot where he got the black eye and thus fans too may have spotted it. The area beneath his eye seemed to have gotten a dark spot, which Babil Khan revealed that he may have caused it. In the caption for this video posted to his stories, Babil wrote and admitted that he gave a black eye to himself while he was asleep. The video plays on and Babail continues to inspect his face. Later on, in the next story, Babil jovially smiles for the camera and says that despite the black eye, he still thinks that it makes him look sexy.

Source: Babil Khan Instagram

The young actor strikes a pose and ends the story with a bright smile. He later posted the same stories on his timeline by writing a long caption speaking about an important topic. The actor said that it baffles him when someone questions his choice of wearing makeup, due to the fact that he is a man. Babil Khan in the caption wrote that he believes every person is made up of a cosmic duality and he thinks that a man is truly a man when he recognises the woman inside them. The actor further continued to write a more heartfelt caption about the same topic and expressed his views and kept his points forward in that aspect of the matter.

Source: Babil Khan Instagram

Babil Khan ended the caption by writing that he loves his skin and he loves taking care of it. He then wrote that he loves looking sexy and thus he doesn't mind taking care of his skin in a certain way. He then adds that he loves women and he loves being a man as well. Thus the actor ended his caption with a strong message which was praised by the fans.

