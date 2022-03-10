Tamannaah Announces First Schedule Wrap Up Of 'Babli Bouncer' Via Latest Video; Watch

As Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy with multiple projects in her kitty, her fans are already keen to watch the actor in her highly-anticipated list of movies. The actor recently escalated her fans' curiosity by revealing that she has wrapped up filming for the first schedule of her forthcoming movie, Babli Bouncer and shared a series of photos and videos featuring the crew's celebration on the sets.

Tamannaah Bhatia is best known for her stellar performances in a handful of movies including Baahubali: The Beginning, Dharma Durai, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, Endukante... Premanta! and more. Here's all you need to know about her upcoming films.

Tamannaah wraps up first schedule of Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Babli Bouncer

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of videos and photos featuring her alongside the entire cast and crew of her upcoming film, Babli Bouncer celebrating the wrap up of the first schedule. In the first video, she can be seen cutting the cake with the director of the film Madhur Bhandarkar while the crew members applauded with joy. The next video gave a glimpse of their fun time on the sets where they were seen walking like models on a ramp.

Taking to the caption, the actor expressed her happiness on wrapping up the first schedule of their film and exclaimed how time flies when one's having the best time ever. She further addressed the filmmaker, Madhur Bhandarkar and mentioned that he was the reason the set reverberated with childlike, happy and peaceful energy. Concluding her statement, Tamannaah penned a note of thanks to him for bringing out the best in her along with a shout out to all the girls who walked in the morning on their little imaginary ramp

It read, "Time flies when you're having the best time everrr! I can't believe that it's already a wrap on the first schedule of #bablibouncer @imbhandarkar sir you are the reason the set reverberates with such a childlike ,happy and peaceful energy , we have worked non stop but never even at one point felt like we were at work . Thank you for bringing out the best in me and I can’t wait to get back to shoot very soon A big shoutout to all the girls who at 6 am in the morning walked our lil imaginary ramp . Work is a party with you girls" (sic)

Fans took to Tamannaah's Instagram post and wished her the best for her upcoming film. Some of them also revealed how excited they were to watch her upcoming movie while the rest extended their love to her by adding heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look-

Tamannaah's upcoming movies

Apart from Babli Bouncer, the actor is also gearing up for the release of five of her Telugu movies namely Ghani, F3, Bhola Shankar, That Is Mahalakshmi and Gurthunda Seethakalam. She will also appear in Bollywood films namely Bole Chudiyan and Plan A Plan B.

Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks