COVID-19 Lockdown: Background Dancer In Bollywood Speaks About Her Struggle

Background dancers in Bollywood have spoken up about the help and their conditions amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The dancers have mentioned that life for them has become increasingly hard due to the Coronavirus. One such background dancer in Bollywood, Janet John Nazareth, spoke about her struggles and how she is managing to cope with her expenses amid the COVID-19 Lockdown.

COVID-19 Lockdown: Background dancer in Bollywood speaks about her issues

Janet mentioned in an interview with a news portal that during this time of the lockdown, life has been tough for her as she has no source of income left to rely on. The dancer admitted that prior to the lockdown, she used to work in various films and Dabangg 3 was the last big-budget film she did. After that Janet admitted that she worked in some regional films. The dancer added that during this, she would manage to get at least some income; however, things have become tougher for her now.

Janet admitted that she received financial support from Salman Khan and the FWICE helped her with ration. She added that because of Saroj Khan, she could earn some money during the two years when things looked difficult for her. However, the dancer added that she is a single mother who has to take care of her father who has paralysis. Janet also added that she has to take care of his brother and his family too. Therefore, the finances received often fall short. Janet then added that several other dancers have begun to cut back on expenses by avoiding to buy milk and fresh vegetables. The background dancer also added that some of her friends are only surviving by eating basic food items like dal rice or khichdi. Janet concluded by saying one of her closest friends, who is also a background dancer, only has ₹500 left with her and is finding it hard to manage as well since she has kids to feed, according to a news portal.

