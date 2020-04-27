Rinku Rajguru Hopes That COVID-19 Lockdown Will Teach People To Set Their Priorities Right

Sairat actor Rinku Rajguru recently told a news daily how she is spending her time in quarantine and also spoke about her upcoming projects. The actor, known for her role of Archi in the 2016 blockbuster Sairat stated that she feels that a break was needed. However, she doesn’t like the reason that the break was given. She feels that human beings should have realised where to draw the line. But she hopes that the incident will teach everyone to set our priorities correctly.

While talking about her time in the lockdown, Rinku Rajguru stated that she has learnt how to make pancakes while being homebound. She even stated that the pancakes turned out to be pretty great. Rinku also revealed that she has been catching up with a lot of shows on the OTT platform, and has been reading, drawing and spending some quality time with her family, which she wouldn’t do otherwise.

Rinku Rajguru’s web series

Rinku Rajguru entered the digital platform alongside Lara Dutta and Karan Wahi in the series titled Hundred. In the series, she plays the role of a girl with a brain tumour and a few days to live. While talking about exploring the platform, she said that the medium is very interesting.

Rinku Rajguru added that she believes that the OTT platform is one of the major sources of entertainment, especially post the lockdown. She also believes that the platform is a wonderful way of exploring a story. The series has two strong female protagonists, which is quite rare in today’s films. Hence, the series appealed to Rinku Rajguru.

Rinku Rajguru’s Bollywood debut

Rinku Rajguru will be seen making her Bollywood debut with the film Jhund alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Giving a peek into her experience, she revealed that she was happy and not scared when she met Bollywood giant Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. She recalls that the actor was extremely humble and that he recognised her from her debut film Sairat. Rinku Rajguru further stated that Amitabh Bachchan told her that he has seen her film and that she was really good in the film.

Rinku Rajguru stated that Amitabh Bachchan broke the ice by approaching her. She stated that working with him was one of the biggest learning experience for her and that too from one of the best teachers, according to her. She concluded by saying that having worked in Marathi films only, working in a new language and with a new set of people was an interesting experience for her.

