COVID-19 Lockdown: 164 Swiss Nationals Stranded In Kerala Repatriated From Cochin

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown,164 Swiss nationals who were stranded in Kerala due to COVID-19 situation were airlifted from Cochin International Airport by Swiss International Air Lines on Saturday. The flight took off from Cochin International Airport on Saturday at 11.10 pm to Zurich.

READ | US reports 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, nationwide toll soars to 54,265

Kochi: 164 Swiss nationals, who were stranded in Kerala due to COVID19 lockdown, airlifted from Cochin International Airport by Swiss Air yesterday. The flight took off from Cochin International Airport yesterday at 11.10 pm to Zurich. pic.twitter.com/T0kKlPPwlM — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi urges people to continue precautions; tally soars 26496

Soon after the Swiss carrier responded 'safe travel, take care and stay safe'.

@ani, safe travels, take care and stay safe. Kind regards, Florence. — Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) April 26, 2020

READ | France reports 369 more coronavirus deaths, nationwide toll soars to 22,614

The Swiss Intl Air Lines on Friday took to Twitter to inform about their last repatriation flight to Kochi and Kolkata in India. The airlines also said they were proud to be a part of the largest repatriation action and expressed its gratitude for the same.

This morning, our lovely crew took off to our last repatriation flight to Kochi and Kolkata in India. ✈



SWISS is proud to have been part of the largest ever repatriation action launched by the @EDA_DFAE. Thank you for the great cooperation. https://t.co/0aX63piDLd https://t.co/ewAL1KmHNg pic.twitter.com/oyknezcfDt — Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) April 24, 2020

READ | India's Covid doubling rate at 12; action ensured cases at 26.5k, not 10 lakh: Niti Aayog

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 26,496, including 19,868 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,803 patients are cured/discharged while 824 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With inputs from Agency)