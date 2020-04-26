COVID-19 Lockdown: 164 Swiss Nationals Stranded In Kerala Repatriated From Cochin

Accidents & Disasters

164 Swiss nationals who were stranded in Kerala due to COVID-19 situation were airlifted from Cochin International Airport by Swiss International Air Lines

Written By Brigitte Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown,164 Swiss nationals who were stranded in Kerala due to COVID-19 situation were airlifted from Cochin International Airport by Swiss International Air Lines on Saturday. The flight took off from Cochin International Airport on Saturday at 11.10 pm to Zurich.

READ | US reports 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, nationwide toll soars to 54,265

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi urges people to continue precautions; tally soars 26496

Soon after the Swiss carrier responded 'safe travel, take care and stay safe'.

READ | France reports 369 more coronavirus deaths, nationwide toll soars to 22,614

The Swiss Intl Air Lines on Friday took to Twitter to inform about their last repatriation flight to Kochi and Kolkata in India. The airlines also said they were proud to be a part of the largest repatriation action and expressed its gratitude for the same.

READ | India's Covid doubling rate at 12; action ensured cases at 26.5k, not 10 lakh: Niti Aayog

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 26,496, including 19,868 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,803 patients are cured/discharged while 824 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With inputs from Agency)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories