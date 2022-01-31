'Badhaai Do' Title Track: Rajkummar Rao Shares BTS Video Of 'wedding Song Of The Year'

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited social drama Badhaai Do. The title song of the film, which is also titled Badhaai Do, recently released and had fans grooving to the foot-tapping beats. The actor has now released a clip giving fans a glimpse into the making of the 'wedding song of the year'. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the upcoming film will get its theatrical release on February 11, 2022.

Rajkummar Rao shares glimpse of the making of Badhaai Do title track

The fun number, which was released on January 28, became the talk of the town soon after. Rao has now taken to his social media account to give fans a look at what went into making the song. Both the actors are seen speaking about the number in the video and Rajkummar says that he can imagine the number playing at every wedding.

He also mentioned that the song is the only dance number in the film, and the clip he shared included several hilarious moments from behind the scenes. The actor said, "I can just imagine this song playing at every wedding and at every party. It is a lovely song, a lovely track." Bhumi on the other hand was in love with the choreography and he said, "Badhaai Do is a fun, peppy song. The choreography is fantastic. Even though we have a hook step, the song is full of gags that really make you laugh." Rao captioned the video, "Fun, excitement and dher sari Badhaaiyan!🙏💃 All that went into the making of the wedding song of the year, #BadhaaiDo title track. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas on 11th Feb 2022"

Have a look at the making of the hit song here

Helmed by Tanishq Bagchi, the song won heaps of love and praise soon after its release and has 11 Million views as of January 31, 2022. The leading stars can be seen dancing to their hearts' content in the music video at a wedding celebration and their chemistry steals the show. The dance was choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, while Vayu penned down the lyrics.

Bhumi shared the song on her social media account and called it the 'very first wedding song of the year'. Introducing the song to her fans and followers she wrote, “Make way for the very first wedding song of the year, #BadhaaiDo's title track, which is pepped with energy and enthusiasm.Toh chalo, saath milke #BadhaaiDo Shardul aur Suman ko! The song is OUT NOW. Watch now!"