After a successful first part, makers of the upcoming sequel Badhaai Do treat fans with the much-awaited trailer. The makers of the film have brought the powerhouse actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together on the big screen for the first time. The film is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is slated to hit the screens on February 11.

Ahead of the entertaining trailer, the makers had piqued the curiosity by unveiling the poster of the film. The poster showed Bhumi clad in bridal wear while Rajkummar can be seen with a turban and all shocked as Bhumi keeps a finger on his lips. Badhaai Do promises the same comical ride of finding humour in unexpected places as Badhaai Ho.

Badhaai Do trailer out now

While the first installment told us what hilarious situations a middle-aged couple's love could lead to, Badhaai Do seems to be addressing another such unusual relationship and telling their story through a comedy of error situations. Of course, where there is marriage and comedy, there is a baby.

The trailer revolves around Rajkummar Rao who plays a cop and Sumi Singh, a sports teacher, and how the two get into a marital status. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates is what leads to humorous situations between the pair, making this one a perfect family entertainer. It is not only high on comedy and emotions, but this family drama also deals with a socially relevant subject, that we got a glimpse of in the trailer. While not much has been revealed, the topic of the film subtly highlights the concept of “lavender marriage” making it a must-watch.

Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead. Bhumi shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “It’s one of those films, that came our way, touched our hearts in ways we can’t explain. Some journeys are meant to be remembered forever... Ab aap dekho trailer aur hume #BadhaaiDo #BadhaaiDoInTheatres on the 11th of February.”

The trailer also shows that the movie offers some foot-tapping chartbusters, which could be witnessed with songs in the trailer that are composed by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari & Khamosh Shah. The lyrics have been given by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhumia, Azeem Shirazi & Anvita Dutt. The upcoming film is written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

