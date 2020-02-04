Rapper Badshah Meets With A Car Accident, Escapes Unhurt

Popular Bollywood singer and rapper, Badshah reportedly met with an accident on film sets in Ludhiana. As per several reports, Badshah was shooting for a song sequence for an anonymous film. However, no official statements about the accident have been provided by the singer and the makers of the film. Here are the details.

Badshah meets with an accident in Ludhiana

As reported by a leading news portal, Badshah, who has delivered several successful songs throughout his career, met with an unfortunate accident on National Highway 1 between Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh. Reportedly, a canter filled with some chemical hit an army truck between Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh, which caused the accident and piled up nearly 50 cars. During the pile-up, Badshah’s vehicle too was damaged, as per the reports. However, reports also suggest that the singer escaped unhurt after the airbags of his car opened. Furthermore, Badshah was shooting with Ammy Virk on a film set wherein the accident took place.

This comes after Hindi cinema veteran, Shabana Azmi met with an accident earlier this year. Azmi suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. The 69-year-old actor and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were rushed to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and were later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri the same day. As per several reports, Shabana Azmi is now stable and is steadily recovering.

(Promo Image: Badshah Instagram)

