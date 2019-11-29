Rapper Badshah Says He Was Madly In Love Once But She Left Him; Singer Cites The Reason

Rapper and singer Badshah who released his latest song 'Chandigarh Mein' from the film 'Good Newwz', spoke about someone special in his life who left him because of his career choice. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Badshah was quoted saying, "I was in love with a girl. I was probably three-year-old when I fell in love with her. She left me because it (rapping) was not a proper choice."

He also revealed that his parents were concerned about him in the beginning and if he was earning enough money to survive. He said, "One fine day, I brought this expensive car and parked it in front of my house. Dad asked, ‘Whose car is this?’ I was like, ‘It’s mine.’ He was like, ‘How did you get this?’ I told him that I do music and then it occurred to him that isse paise bhi aate hai."

"For him, it didn’t matter ki main TV pe aa raha hoon. For him, what mattered was, ‘Are you making enough money to survive?’ Because this is not a conventional job. It’s fine if you are on TV and people are taking pictures with you but where is the money? That is what parents are concerned about," Badshah was quoted by Pinkvilla.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Badshah said, "For corporate artists it's (a song) is just a product. For us artists, it's our baby... Remakes bahut personal opinion hai. But kai saare remakes ab aise ho rahe hain, mujhe samajh nahin aa raha kya ho raha hai. Kyun kar rahe hain? For me I think, I am done with remakes. Because quality itni kharaab ho gai hai remakes ki."

“I had got the role of Vicky Kaushal from Lust Stories. I felt how can I do this role? When I saw the film I felt Vicky was exceptionally good. I was also offered Diljit Dosanjh’s role in Good Newwz and they (makers) were really keen on having me on board. Things were almost finalised but something did not work out. I think Diljit is a better actor than me,” Badshah told PTI.

