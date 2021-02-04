'BAFTA Longlist Sister': Parineeti After PCee Features In 'Supporting Actress' Category

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Thursday released the longlist for its 2021 Awards and it features Priyanka Chopra in the Supporting Actress category (for her performance in the White Tiger) with 14 others. Sister and actor Parineeti Chopra can't keep calm!

Sharing a screenshot of the longlist, Parineeti wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen MEET MY BAFTA LONGLIST SISTER!" She expressed her excitement and wrote, "Can't wait for this to happen!" [sic]

According to the description on the BAFTA website, 15 performances will progress to Round two of voting, and six will be nominated. Apart from Chopra, the Supporting actress category features Niamh Algar for Calm with Horses; Kosar Ali for Rocks; Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Ellen Burstyn for Pieces of a Woman; Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy; Olivia Colman for The Father; Dominique Fishback for Judas and the Black Messiah; Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian; Ashley Madekwe for County Lines; Amanda Seyfried for Mank; Saoirse Ronan for Ammonite; Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari and Helena Zengel for News of the World.

Ladies and gentlemen MEET MY BAFTA LONGLIST SISTER! I meaaaaan 🤩🤩 Can’t wait for this to happen! @priyankachopra #TheWhiteTiger pic.twitter.com/jxyKWGdOQy — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 4, 2021

Nominations will be unveiled on March 9. The ceremony is scheduled for April 11.

The film ‘The White Tiger’ is based on the book ‘The White Tiger’ which was released in March 2008. The film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the actress has been enjoying the love sent to her by all her fans for her stunning performance in the film. She recently posted a heartfelt message to thank all of them for showing so much affection towards her latest movie. In the caption, she said how she was ending the opening weekend with a full heart and stated how she was blown away by the love for The White Tiger’s release on Netflix this weekend. She then continued by stating how the support of her fans in watching the film had made it trend globally in the top ten in less than 48 hours and still counting.

