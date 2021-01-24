What Is The ONE Important Question Priyanka Chopra Asks Before Approaching Any Role?

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share her thought process behind the character 'Pinky' in her latest film The White Tiger. She revealed that her approach towards any role that she picks is with one question — "how does this character impact the story?"

"In The White Tiger, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram...she lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one?," she wrote to explain.

The film ‘The White Tiger’ is based on the book ‘The White Tiger’ which was released in March 2008. The film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead role.

The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to stay release of film The White Tiger on OTT platform Netflix on a plea by Hollywood producer John Hart Jr alleging copyright violation. In an urgent hearing conducted late evening, Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the stay application by the producer saying not a single reason was shown to approach the court less than 24 hours before release of the film.

The court, which heard the matter for over two hours, issued summons to the producer of the film Mukul Deora and Netflix where it will be released tonight.

It listed the matter for completion of pleadings before the joint registrar on March 22.

The court said, “It is not possible for this court to come to the finding, based on the material on record, that by making and releasing the film, the defendants have indulged in copyright infringement.”

The White Tiger is out now on @netflix!! It’s just about a year to the day when we wrapped filming this, and I am so proud of what we are sharing with the world. I hope you’ll take some time for a night “at the movies” (on your couch) to watch it. Godspeed.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/HF7Z3WliKv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 22, 2021

(With PTI inputs)

