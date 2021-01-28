Cardi B Was 'crying And Angry' After Watching 'The White Tiger'; Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Actress Priyanka Chopra who is receiving appreciation and love from all across for her latest release The White Tiger, starring Adarsh Gourav, and Rajkummar Rao, also received praises from rapper Cardi B. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter got emotional and was moved to tears after watching the film. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker-winning novel of the same name. The singer took to Twitter and shared her feelings after watching the film.

Cardi B praises The White Tiger film

In the tweet, the singer wrote, "White Tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry while watching it". After receiving such an overwhelming response from the singer, Priyanka was quick enough to acknowledge the love and wrote, "Same Cardi B! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it". Cardi B is not only the one to shout out to the film, Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas also hailed the film and the actress for her splendid performance in it. The singer had earlier taken to Twitter and wrote, “So incredibly proud of my wife Priyanka Chopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone, do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team".

White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 27, 2021

Same @iamcardib! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it 🙏🏽 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 27, 2021

Apart from her husband, Priyanka also received love from her in-laws including her father-in-law Kevin Jonas who showered his love on the actress. He shared the post and wrote, “Everyone goes see this powerful movie starring our wonderful daughter-in-law @priyankachopra”. Meanwhile, the actress has been enjoying the love sent to her by all her fans for her stunning performance in the film. She recently posted a heartfelt message to thank all of them for showing so much affection towards her latest movie. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a pink coloured attire with The White Tiger flashing in the background. In the caption, she said how she was ending the opening weekend with a full heart and stated how she was blown away by the love for The White Tiger’s release on Netflix this weekend. She then continued by stating how the support of her fans in watching the film had made it trend globally in the top ten in less than 48 hours and still counting.

The White Tiger is out now on @netflix!!! So incredibly proud of my wife @priyankachopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team. pic.twitter.com/rF47xsWmzH — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 22, 2021

