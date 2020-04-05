Priyanka Chopra's Bajirao Mastani And Other Films In Which The Heartbroken Stole The Show

Over the years, Bollywood has successfully showcased a wide range of romantic films that had a love triangle. At the end of such films, two characters would end up together while the third one would sacrifice their love. Here are a few films that had heartbroken characters who successfully stole the show with their sincerity and performance.

Films where the heartbroken stole the show

1. Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani was a period drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved around a king who falls in love with a woman in spite of being married. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kashibai in this film who ended up with a broken heart. Her performance in this piece is considered as one of her all-time best by her fans. Bajirao Mastani also starred actors like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. This film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

2. Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan is a romantic film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolved around a woman who is stuck between two men, one who is her husband, while the other is her lover. In this film, Vicky Kaushal played the role of the female lead’s love interest who gets rejected in the end. Viewers could not help but feel sorry for the character as Vicky Kaushal did full justice to the role. Manmarziyaan also starred actors like Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles and was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a romantic drama film released in the year 1999. The plot of this film revolved around a woman who is forced into a marriage as her family does not approve of her lover. Salman Khan played the role of the passionate lover who is left behind as the husband and wife decide to stay together. Fans could not help but feel sorry for him as he barely did anything wrong in the scenario. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Read Priyanka Gandhi Asks Govt To Issue 'large-scale Testing' To Yield Lockdown Results

Also read Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Clarifies Why Her Father Didn't Let Her Wear Western Outfits

4. Student Of The Year

Student Of The Year was a college drama released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolved around the run for the trophy and title called Student Of The Year. Varun Dhawan played the role of the ex-boyfriend who was left behind by his love interest. His performance in this movie was loved by fans. Student Of The Year starred actors like Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, amongst others. This film was directed by Karan Johar.

Read Priyanka Chopra Speaks About Starting Family With Nick Jonas, Says 'I Definitely Want To'

Also read COVID-19: Priyanka Calls For Large Scale Testing, Says Govt Must Act

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Eros Now)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.