Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Clarifies Why Her Father Didn't Let Her Wear Western Outfits

Priyanka Chopra had earlier revealed in an interview that after she returned to India as a sixteen-year-old, her father would not let her wear western clothes or body-hugging outfits. Now, in an interview with a media portal Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra revealed why Dr Ashok Chopra behaved the way he did back then. She recalled Priyanka Chopra's relationship with her father.

Priyanka Chopra's mother clears the air

Dr Madhu Chopra added that Priyanka Chopra’s father had concerns over her daughter who was in adolescent age back then. He could not say yes to the modern clothes that PeeCee wore after returning from living in the USA. She recalls that the main reason why he did not let her wear such clothes was because they resided in Rae Barelli in Uttar Pradesh. Madhu said that Priyanka never went against anything her parents said. She would obey all the rules set for her. Madhu revealed that Priyanka Chopra was an intelligent kid, who respected her parents’ wishes.

Earlier with an interview with Tatler magazine, Priyanka Chopra had revealed that her father was confused after she returned as a grown teen. She had left India as a 12-year-old naïve girl. She laughingly added that she was flat-chested and had curly hair at that moment. However, after she returned as a 16-year-old she had grown into a woman. Her father did not know what to do or how to protect her. He used to observe that guys follow her on the street and did not feel safe for her. Priyanka Chopra also added that he safeguarded the windows, and put restrictions on her outfits. Her father prohibited her from wearing body-hugging clothes and also had a little clash with her in terms of ego. However, later he came up to her and asked her to share things with him. He said that she should tell him the good and the bad, anything that is bothering her. Priyanka Chopra reveals that he was very supportive of her in the later years when she decided to pursue her career in acting.

