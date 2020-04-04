Priyanka Chopra Speaks About Starting Family With Nick Jonas, Says 'I Definitely Want To'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been together for two years now. The duo had been often asked about starting a family, however, they chose not to talk about it. Recently, when Priyanka Chopra unveiled the cover of her new magazine, the actor opened up about her views on starting a family with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, while in conversation with the fashion magazine, talked about her views on prioritising to start a family with Nick Jonas. The actor said that she has a really packed schedule this year in terms of work. She added that apart from work, there are many things that need to be looked after. She added that a person needs to work on their relationship and prioritise it to take such major decisions. She continued that for her, having a family is very important and it always has been. She shared that it is something that she definitely wants to do and is hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it will happen.

Furthermore, talking about her family she thanked them for the person she has become today. She added that all her mother’s sisters were academics and her dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician, an artist, and a surgeon. Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000. Talking about beauty pageants, the actor said that it is something that she is extremely proud of and it gave a trampoline to her career. The actor added that beauty pageants and her achievements gave her a sense of self-confidence and helped her to stand strong in front of the media from around the world.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have self-isolated themselves due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The duo has been sharing a lot of quality time together. They are often seen updating fans about what they are up to. From spending time with their pets to enjoying movie-dates, they have been keeping themselves busy with several different activities. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also making sure that they spread awareness regarding self-isolation and social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown.

