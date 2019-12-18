Bajirao Mastani: Memorable Dialogues From The Film As It Celebrates Its 4-year Anniversary

Bajirao Mastani left a huge impact on fans when it first premiered on the big screens four years ago. The actors have put in a lot of effort in the making of the film, which even required actor Ranveer Singh to sport a bald look for his role as Peshwa Bajirao and swing the sword like an absolute pro. The film not only made him one of the most chiselled actors in the industry but also earned him major awards.

Deepika Padukone, who played Mastani, portrayed the symbol of bravery on the battlefield, also managed to keep up a royal demeanour as a lover in the period drama. Priyanka Chopra, who was seen as Kashibai, also played her part with grace and received widespread appreciation for her work as well. However, Bajirao Mastani was not just appreciated for its character and war scenes but also for its memorable dialogues. Celebrating the four-year anniversary of Bajirao Mastani, here is a special look at some of the most memorable dialogues from all the major characters in the film:

Ranveer Singh as Bajirao:

"Nishana chooka nahi hai bas rishta beech mein aa gaya."

"Baajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai aiyashi nahi."

"Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur bajirao ki talvaar par sandeh nahi karte. kabhi bhi maat de sakti hain."

Deepika Padukone as Mastani:

Kiski talvar par sir rakhu yeh bata do mujhe, ishq karna agar khata hai toh saza do mujhe.

Yodha hun, thokar pathar se lage tabhi haath talvar par hi jata hai.

Aaj yaha akar apne Bundenkhand ki najayaz aulad ko sindoor jitna jayaz bana diya.

Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai:

Aap Humse humari zindagi maang lete hum aap ko khushi khushi de dete, par aapne toh humse humara guroor cheen liya.

