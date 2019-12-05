'Bajirao' Ranveer Singh Sends 'Baba Power' To 'Sadashivrao' Arjun Kapoor For 'Panipat'

Ranveer Singh sends all the love and luck to his friend Arjun Kapoor in the most adorable way possible. The Lootera actor took to Instagram and shared the cutest photo of himself and Arjun Kapoor hugging each other. Ranveer captioned the post with the names of the characters played by them- Bajirao and Sadashivrao. He also tagged Arjun encouraging him to 'go forth and conquer' as his film Panipat is set to release in theaters tomorrow.

Take a look at the cutest post ever:

Recently, Arjun Kapoor's look as Sadashiv Bhau Rao in Panipat and Ranveer Singh's look as Peshwa Bajirao in his film Bajirao Mastani were compared by netizens after the release of Panipat trailer. Speaking about such comparisons, Arjun Kapoor stated that he does not discuss his work or his films in detail with his friend Ranveer. He added that every film is envisioned differently by the directors even though a few, like Panipat and Bajirao Mastani, may belong to the same genre.

Best friends forever

Arjun Kapoor, in a recent interview with a national daily, also opened up about his amazing chemistry with good friend Ranveer Singh. The actor shares a very close friendship with Ranveer which is evident by their support and praise for each other's work. Arjun shared that his bond with his Gunday co-actor goes beyond stardom as he revealed that Ranveer Singh often gatecrashes dubbing sessions, sends long voice notes to him and is generally very warm towards him.

While Arjun Kapoor has been anxiously awaiting the release of Panipat, Ranveer Singh is currently filming for his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar directed by Divyang Thakkar. The first look of the actor was shared by him through his social media account on Wednesday. The film is reportedly a humorous family entertainer with the story set in Gujarat.

Take a look at Jayeshbhai Jordaar's look:

