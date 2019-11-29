Arjun Kapoor Loves His Bond With Ranveer Singh, Calls Himself Deepika Padukone's 'souten'

Arjun Kapoor, in a recent interview with a national daily, candidly opened up about his amazing chemistry with good friend Ranveer Singh. The actor shares a very close friendship with Ranveer which is evident by their support and praise for each others work. Arjun shared that his bond with his Gunday co-actor goes beyond stardom as he revealed that Ranveer Singh often gatecrashes dubbing sessions, sends long voice notes to him and is generally very warm towards him.

Arjun Kapoor added that this rapport between them hasn't changed even though Ranveer Singh is now married to actor Deepika Padukone. Arjun, in fact, often tells Deepika that he is her souten (co-wife). The actor quipped that he is close behind Deepika Padukone in being the object of Ranveer Singh's affection.

Read | Arjun Kapoor Fondly Recalls Good Friend Ranveer Singh's Excitement For Panipat Trailer

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have known each other for a long time, and their warmth and affection are often seen in their funny banter on social media. The duo was seen together onscreen in the 2014 Yash Raj film Gunday where they portrayed roles of inseparable childhood friends. Both actors have often had each other's backs in their ups and downs as they continue to set BFF goals for their fans.

Read | Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor And Other Actors Whose Bromance We Miss

Also read | Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor's Workout Song Is Setting BFF Goals

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor is all set for the release of his upcoming historical drama movie Panipat. The movie will feature Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and Kirti Sanon will play the on-screen love interest of Arjun Kapoor's Peshwa. The film is set to release on December 6 this year.

Read | Arjun Kapoor's Instagram: Quirky Selfies The Actor Shares On His Social Media

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh is gearing up to feature as the Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83 based on the events leading up to India's historic win at the cricket World Cup in 1983. the movie will be directed by Kabir Khan and will also feature his wife actor Deepika Padukone in the lead. The actor will also be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi which is set to release in 2020. The movie features Akshay Kumar in the lead role while Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be seen in the movie supporting him.

Read | Here Are Five Of Ranveer Singh's Best Bearded Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.