Balaji Telefilms, Maddock, Dharma & Other Big Production Houses Under Income Tax Scanner

Several Bollywood production houses such as Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Dharma Productions, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment have come under the Income Tax scanner. Surveys have been carried out by the I-T department, and as per sources, it has been revealed that the B-town production giants are facing fire for allegedly deducting 2% TDS instead of 10%. This is with regard to paying the extras who work on their projects.

As per a news agency, a senior official from the I-T department has confirmed that while the survey has been conducted, 'no decision' regarding the matter has been taken as of now.

Here's the full list of production houses under Income Tax Department's scanner

Dharma Productions

Balaji Telefilms

Excel Entertainment

Pooja Entertainment and Films

Maddock Films

LUV Films

JAR Pictures

As of now, no production houses have reacted to the reports. Of all of the production houses allegedly under the scanner, Dharma Productions is the largest with a reported turnover of Rs. 500 crore in 2019. Following that come Balaji and Pooja Entertainment.

(This is a developing story)

