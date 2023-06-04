Barbie Actor Issa Rae Reveals They Did 'un-Barbie Like Activities' Off-set

The movie Barbie is generating much social media chatter, way ahead of its release. Fans of the Mattel doll are eager to procure any and all information about the Greta Gerwig film. Issa Rae, who plays Barbie Land President in the live-action movie, has spilt exciting details about all the fun that the cast had on set.

Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

(A party scene from the Barbie movie trailer. | Image: Warner Bros/Youtube Screengrab)

Issa Rae plays a pivotal role in the Margot Robbie headliner Barbie. In the first live-action film, audiences will see Barbie Land come to life, with the plastic dolls taking a trip to the ‘real world’. The visuals released from the film so far look all fun, the real life of the actors on set was no different.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Issa Rae revealed all the fun things the Barbie cast did, between takes. She mentioned that filmmaker Greta Gerwig wanted the cast members to bond. Thus they went out for several club nights, and spent time together offsets. Without revealing too much detail, Rae mentioned that the cast did “very un-Barbie like activities” while shooting for the film. When asked about the said ‘un-Barbie like activities’, Rae chose to remain silent.

Issa Rae voices the first pregnant Spider-Person in the multiverse

(Issa Rae voices Spider Woman in the movie Spider Man Across the Spider-Verse. | Image: Mekishana Pierre/Twitter)

In the same interview, conducted at the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Issa Rae was asked about her character in the superhero film. The actor asserted that Spiderwoman is the only Spider-Person who does not wear a mask. She also commented that the character fearlessly rides a motorcycle while pregnant.

Issa Rae to star in Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

(Issae Rae plays the president of Barbie Land in the Barbie movie. | Image Mekishana Pierre/Twitter)

Issa Rae plays one of the many Barbies in the upcoming film. Margot Robbie headlines the movie playing the titular character. Alongside Robbie, Ryan Gosling plays ‘just Ken’. Helmed by Greta Gerwig and scheduled to release on July 21, this is the first-ever live-action movie based on the Mattel doll.