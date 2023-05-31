Ryan Gosling Finally Addresses Internet's Claim That He's 'too Old' To Play Ken In Barbie

Ryan Gosling recently reacted to internet's claims pushing the perspective that the actor was simply too old to slip into the shoes of Ken. This is in reference to Greta Gerwig's Barbie in which Gosling plays Ken to Margot Robbie's titular Barbie. The actor's expansive response on the issue raised by part of the internet, ranged between being matter-of-factly and hilariously tongue-in-cheek.

Ryan says there are 'many other Kens'

Responding to claims that he may be 'too old' to play the character of Ken, Ryan pointed out how those with this issue can simply not "play" with his Ken, which was a fun take on the matter considering Ken and Barbie have originally always been dolls. Ryan also pointed out how there were in fact several other versions of Ken one could again "play" with - a factual argument, considering the film is set in Barbieland populated by multiple versions of both Barbie and Ken. He said, "I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with."

Ryan on Ken's relevance in the real world

Coming back to the question, Ryan added a hilarious layer to his response to the ageist claims. The actor pointed out how Ken's existence so far has been rather nonchalant with not many taking any vested interest in him. He appeared to agree with considering, "this is a guy whose job is beach", implying all he is known for is going to the beach. Citing this, Ryan hilariously mused on the absurdity of the "pearl-clutching #notmyken" reaction part the internet was having. Expanding on the hilarious commentary, Ryan went on to say how anybody who ever cared about Ken would know that nobody really ever actually cared about Ken. Ryan's tongue-in-cheek conclusion to the question was, "So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

