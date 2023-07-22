Bawaal Dialogue Comparing Auschwitz With Relationships Elicits Firm Reaction From Lisa Ray

Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal was released on July 21 on OTT. The film received mixed reactions with many even deeming the World War II context around which the film is built, controversial and insensitive. Actress Lisa Ray recently expressed her opinion on a dialogue from the film that has been garnering extra attention owing to its reference to WWII and war crimes.

Bawaal is a romantic drama featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as a couple working through their marriage.

The film carries several references surrounding World War II and the Holocaust.

Separately, Lisa Ray was last seen in the web series Four More Shots Please!

Lisa Ray reacts to Auschwitz reference in Bawaal

Speaking about the movie, film critic Raja Sen shared a line spoken by Janhvi Kapoor's character which has a direct reference to Auschwitz. For context, it is not Janhvi's character Nisha that makes the reference, she is translating what was said by a survivor. The dialogue in question compares relationships to the monstrosity of Auschwitz.

Janhvi as Nisha said in the film, "Har rishta apne apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai." A loose translation of this conveys that "every relationship goes through it's Auschwitz". Reacting to this bit from the movie, Lisa Ray expressed her disapproval of the context of the line. Her reaction simply read, "Noooooooo".

Bawaal receives mixed reactions

The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer narrates the story of a couple in a crumbling marriage. The film has World War II interludes and allegories. The unabashed references to Hitler, Auschwitz and the overall war reference has been dubbed "unnecessary" by many viewers.

Bawaal is currently streaming on Prime Video.