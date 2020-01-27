Before 'Chhalaang', Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub Embraced THESE Roles In Bollywood

After Made In China, Rajkummar Rao's next venture titled Chhalaang is creating headlines, after the makers unveiled its first poster on Rajkummar's birthday. The movie that stars Nushrat Bharucha opposite Rajkummar also has a power-packed cast of Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and many children as seen in the first poster of Chhalaang.

Ayyub will be reportedly playing a prominent role in the film. For the ones who are unaware, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub has appeared in more than 25 films in his career. Take a look at his remarkable roles in the industry before Chhalaang.

No One Killed Jessica

No One Killed Jessica is a 2011 hit film starring Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan in the lead. Ayyub plays the role of Manish P in the movie. The film traces the story of a journalist-activist who teams up with the sister of a murdered model to bring justice to the former.

Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa is a 2013 movie starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub plays the prominent role of Murari in the movie. This film received a lot of praise from the audience and critics alike.

Article 15

The 2019 crime-drama featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, sees Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub essaying the role of Nishad in the film. Article 15 was blockbuster and did phenomenally well at the box office.

Raees

The 2017 film starring Shah Rukh Khan sees Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub playing the role of the former's co-star in the film. After the success of Raees, SRK penned a sweet note for Ayyub on Twitter saying 'Love you my Guddu', to which Zeeshan replied 'Always a pleasure to be around you, Sir'. Once again, Raees was a commercial hit at the box office.

Mission Mangal

The 2019 film starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, sees Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub playing the role of Taapsee's husband in the film. Though he did not have much screen time in the film, his role is a prominent one. Mission Mangal topped the charts being one of the highest-grossers of 2019.

(Image courtesy: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub Instagram)

