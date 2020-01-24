Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Chhalaang' First Look Out

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang's makers have released the first look poster through various social media accounts. The film which is a black-comedy with some elements of romance is slated for release on March 13, 2020. It will also star several child actors essaying the role of wishful athletes.

Chhalaang is a comedy film based in a remote small town in Uttar Pradesh according to reports from IMDb. The film will revolve around the struggle of trying to make it big in sports. In the poster, Rajkummar Rao is seen sleeping in a coach’s attire. Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha is seen frowning upon Rajkummar. The poster looks fun, and it will be interesting to see if the film will deliver a similar essence.

Here is the first look of the Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang:

After delivering blockbusters like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree, Rajkummar Rao will come back to the silver screen with Chhalaang. The actor was last seen in Made In China opposite Mouni Roy. Rajkummar Rao's films' box office collections on multiple occasions have proved to audiences that he is a phenomenal actor. The director Hansal Mehta has already worked together with Kumar for multiple critically-acclaimed movies like Citylights, Shahid and Omerta to name a few. Rajkummar and Nushrat, on the other hand, have also shared the screen earlier, for Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 anthology drama Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Chhalaang is collaboratively produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle to share the new name of the movie. The post shared by Ajay featured Rajkummar and Nushrat in simple avatars sitting on a brick wall. On the professional front, Rajkummar will also feature in Chupke Chupke remake where he will be reprising the role of Dharmendra from the 1975 original.

