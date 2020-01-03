Best Gulzar Lyrics That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Concept Of Love

Gulzar is one of the most celebrated celebrities of the country. He has penned down words for a number of Bollywood songs. Here are five lines by the lyricist that will help you realize the value of love.

Love-related lines by Gulzar:

1. Lokon sufne vich milne da waada osda

Saari saari raat na ankh lagdi

These lines are from the song Challa. The song comes up when Shah Rukh Khan sings for fun and money. This song was sung by Rabbi and the lyrics were given by Gulzar. The music of the song was given by A.R. Rahman. These lines translate to, “she promised me to meet in the dream, and I couldn't sleep entire nights.”

2. Zulf mein phansi hui khol denge baaliyaan

Kaan khinch jaaye agar, khaa lein meethi gaaliyaan

These lines are from the song Yaaram. The song comes up when Kalki Koechlin sings at a house party. This song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Clinton Cerejo and the lyrics were given by Gulzar. The music of the song was given by Vishal Bhardwaj. These lines translate to, “I will release the earring stuck in your hair. If your ear gets pulled, I am ready to listen to you scold.” The song explains simple moments that come up in love.

3. Aisi uljhi nazar unse hatt ti nahi,

Daant se reshmi dor katt ti nahi.

Umra kab ki baras ke safaid ho gayi;

Kaari badari jawani ki chatt tin ahi

These lines are a part of the song Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji. The song comes up when two characters from the film are falling in love. The song has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the lyrics have been written by Gulzar. These lines translate to, “The complicated sight does not get over her, Cutting silk threads with teeth is not possible. The age for this is long-gone. But the youth is still alive.” The song talks about how timeless and ageless love is.

4. Main uske roop ka shehdaai

Vo dhoop chhanv se harjaai

Vo shokh hai rang badalta hai

Main rangroop ka saudaai

These lines are from the song Chaiya Chaiya. The song comes up with the lead character dancing over a running train. The song was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. The music was given by A. R. Rahman and the lyrics were given by Gulzar. The lines translate to, “I am a lover of all her forms, who flirts with light and shadow. She is delightful and changes colour. And I am a seeker of the colours and forms”

Read Wary Of Delhiites, Don't Know What Law They May Bring: Gulzar

Also read Alia-Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Deepika-Meghna Gulzar; New Bollywood Combinations In 2020

5. Roshni se bhare bhare naina tere,

Chhoo ke bole ‘na choona mujhe’

These lines are from the song Roshni Se. It is a dance number featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The song has been sung by Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The music was given by Anu Malik and the lyrics were written by Gulzar. The lines translate to, “Your eyes are full of light. They ask you to not touch while they touch you.” The song expresses the amazing feeling of love.

Read 'Chhapaak' Director Meghna Gulzar Opens Up About Casting Real Acid Attack Survivors

Also read 'Chhapaak' Is About Trauma And Triumph, Says Meghna Gulzar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.