Alia-Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Deepika-Meghna Gulzar; New Bollywood Combinations In 2020

Alia Bhatt, on the day of Christmas, surprised her fans by sharing her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time for his upcoming movie Gangubai, which is set to release in 2020. Directors in Bollywood have now begun the trail of teaming up with stars they haven’t worked before with. Here’s a look at some new combinations in Bollywood to see in 2020.

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his back-to-back releases with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, broke the record and roped in Alia Bhatt, for his upcoming venture. Alia Bhatt also opened up about this collaboration calling it one of the most desired opportunities in her career, in one of her interviews. There was a time when Bhansali wove magic with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, it is time for Kapoor's real-life girlfriend, Alia.

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar, known for her super-hit collaboration with Alia Bhatt in Raazi, has now blossomed into one of the most renowned filmmakers in Bollywood. Her next movie Chhapaak featuring Deepika Padukone in a lead role chronicles the true-life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Chhapaak is already creating headlines even before its release.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Varun Sharma

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame after playing the iconic role of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, opposite Ranveer Singh. The actor has now collaborated with director Varun Sharma for Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Akshay Kumar and Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Akshay Kumar has teamed up with filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, to reportedly play the role of the great Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also marks the debut of Manushi Chhillar in Bollywood. Reports say that the film has already gone down the floors.

Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan, mainly known for his slew of movies starring Salman Khan, has now teamed up with Ranveer Singh in ’83, which also stars the actor's wife Deepika Padukone in a lead role. The movie will essay the story of India's incredible cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

