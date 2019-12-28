'Chhapaak' Director Meghna Gulzar Opens Up About Casting Real Acid Attack Survivors

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is all set to amaze the audience with her next titled, Chhapaak. Starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, the story of the film is inspired by the experience of the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer of the social-drama has highlighted a few real acid attack survivors working as supporting cast. In a recent media interaction, the director revealed why she cast them in the film.

READ | Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning With Meghna Gulzar At 'Chhapaak' promotions; See Pics

READ | Deepika Padukone And The Chhapaak Crew Initiate The Muh Dikhai 2.0 Movement

Reportedly, Meghna said that the decision to cast real acid attack survivors was fairly organic because the characters of Malti and Amol, who run an NGO, work for the welfare of other survivors. She added that she approached the survivors from Alok Dixit's NGO. She also expressed her gratitude to the survivors for agreeing to work in the film. While praising, them she said that their performance was beyond expectation and they worked wholeheartedly on the sets of Chhapaak. She also stated that working with Ritu, Bala, Jeetu and Kunti (four acid attack survivors from Sheroes and Chhanv Foundation) was a precious experience for her.

READ | Deepika Padukone Pulls Off A Ranveer Singh Look For 'Chhapaak' Promotions, See Pics

The Raazi director also clarified the reason for not casting Laxmi as Malti on the screen. She said that the idea of involving Laxmi in the film never incurred. She also added that neither the makers nor Laxmi would want to lose out on the substance and impact of the film.

READ | Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar Giggled Like Teenagers While Filming Nok Jhok; Here's Why

The Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massy starrer Chhappak is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Deepika, last seen in Padmaavat, will appear on the silver screen after almost a year. The film will clash at the box-office with Ajay Devgn's upcoming period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.