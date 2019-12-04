Best Manoj Bajpayee Films Which Every Movie Buff Needs To Watch

Manoj Bajpayee has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films. Most of the films that the actor has featured in have been offbeat in nature. He is loved by his fans for his performance and script selection. Here are five films of Manoj Bajpayee which are a must-watch for every movie buff.

Best roles of Manoj Bajpayee

1. Satya (1998)

Satya is an action crime film which got Manoj Bajpayee a National Film award. The film revolves around an innocent man who is falsely accused and how he seeks vengeance. The film was written by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film stars actors like J.D. Chakravarthi, Urmila Matondkar, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Manoj Bajpayee plays an important role in the film.

2. Aarakshan (2011)

Aarakshan was a drama film which made a lot of noise in the year 2011. The film revolves around a supreme court hearing which raises questions. The film was directed by Prakash Jha who also contributed to the story of the film. The film stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee in a negative role.

3. Rajneeti (2010)

Rajneeti is a drama film released in the year 2010. The film revolves around a family with high political influence and how they fight for power. The film was directed by Prakash Jha who also contributed to the story of the film. The film stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nana Patekar in significant roles. Manoj Bajpayee plays a witty man who knows how to play the right cards. His performance was loved by the fans.

4. Aligarh (2015)

Aligarh is a biography-cum-drama film which released in the year 2015. The film revolves around a professor who belongs to the LBGTQ community. The film was directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Apurva Asrani. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. It also stars Rajkummar Rao in a significant role. The film was rated well by most critics.

5. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Gangs of Wasseypur is a film which was loved by the masses and the critics alike. The film revolves around the clash between two sects of Wasseypur. The film stars Richa Chadha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in significant roles. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Sardar Khan, a character which is considered iconic by most of his fans.

