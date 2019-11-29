The Family Man 2: Filming For The Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Web Series Begins

Manoj Bajpayee was reportedly waiting for the best script to enter the digital space of entertainment. Though the actor had worked on various short films that debuted on digital platforms, he made his web series debut with The Family Man. The show launched just two months ago on Amazon Prime Video had created a buzz, garnering both critical and commercial success. Now, Amazon Prime Video has announced that The Family Man has been renewed for a second season and filming for the same has commenced.

The Family Man season 2 starts filming

right now srikant is on a vacation with suchi and kids but we promise he will be back soon! #TheFamilyMan2 #NowFilming@BajpayeeManoj @SrikantTFM @rajndk pic.twitter.com/PyhjCkghTm — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 28, 2019

The Family Man revolves around the story of a middle-class man portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee, who is secretly working for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The first season was received positively and has an IMDB score of 8.7. It was reported that the show was enjoyed by both Indian and global audience of the video streaming platform, and the series is currently the most-watched Amazon Original in India till date. Created by the renowned writer-director duo of Raj & D.K. Fans were reportedly impressed by series-runner Manoj Bajpayee's performance, calling it a surprisingly funny and engaging affair.

The extended cast of The Family Man features Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwantary and Mahek Thakur. Renowned actor from the Tamil and Telugu film industry will be making her entry in The Family Man season 2. She recently took to her Instagram and shared that she will be making her digital debut soon.

