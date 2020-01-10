Choocha To Dr Ghunghroo: Top 6 Funny Character Names In Bollywood

Bollywood usually has standard names like Raj, Prem, Vijay, Pooja, Seema and Rahul. However, there are some characters we remember because of their quirky names and roles in movies. We have compiled some of the weirdest character names that will stay immortal in your hearts, besides giving barrels of laughter.

1. Leeladhar Maharaj

Mithun Chakraborty’s portrayal of Leeladhar Maharaj in OMG-Oh My God was iconic. No one can ever forget his hilarious dance moves and his style in the movie. The actor gave bouts of laughter even with his silence. Besides his character, his on-screen name was also quite funny.

2. Crime-Master Gogo

Crime-master Gogo, portrayed by Shakti Kapoor, was as hilarious as his name. The actor’s impeccable comic timings and villainous attitude stole the audience's hearts. His remarkable dialogue, Crime Master Gogo Naam Hain Mera, Aakhein Nikaal Ke Gotiyaan Khelta Hoon Main is remembered to date. Kapoor's character is considered one of the most memorable in Bollywood.

3. Circuit

Essayed by Arshad Warsi, his role as Circuit completed Sanjay Dutt’s character Munna Bhai. Arshad is known for his unique dialogue delivery and acting chops. He played an unforgettable role in the Munna Bhai series. Besides his jokes, Warsi’s name in the movie is quite amusing.

Also read: Varun Sharma Talks About His Latest, Chhichhore, And Upcoming Projects

4. Chatur or The Silencer

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots was a super hit movie. It starred R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Sharma Joshi and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. While Rancho, Farhan, and Raju are the heart and soul of the film, Omi Vaidya added a much-needed zest with his funny portrayal of Chatur. His name is contrary to his character; he is the professor’s pet. Chatur’s speech in the movie was quite popular, thanks to his distinct accent.

Also read: ‘RoohiAfza’: Lead Pair Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Sharma All Smiles As They Unite For The First Time In Manali

5. Choocha

Fukrey series featured Varun Sharma as Choocha. This movie also starred Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Choocha plays Pulkit’s on-screen best buddy.

6. Dr. Ghunghroo

Besides Majnu's classy dress sense and romantic avatar, Dr. Ghunghroo was one of the biggest laughter elements in the movie. Welcome featured an ensemble cast of Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Besides Rawal's funny name, his character was also quite memorable.

Also read: Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Coolie No. 1 Remake To Feature Veteran Paresh Rawal

Also read: Paresh Rawal Lashes Out At Mobile Network Company, Calls It 'lousy And Shameless'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.