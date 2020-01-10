Kabir Singh To Kabir Thapar: 4 Popular Kabir Characters In Bollywood

Bollywood has some popular names from Raj, Aman to Rahul. We start to resonate with the actor’s personality, so much that we remember them by their character names. Besides, Kabir is a new name which has gained much attention in the past few years. We have compiled some of the acclaimed movies which feature Kabir as the leading character.

1. Kabir Singh

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Kabir Singh was a massive success. Kapoor essayed the role of Kabir. Brimming with anger and toughness, Shahid’s on-screen persona was very much defined by this sturdy name. Kabir Singh revolves around two lovers.

2. Kabir Thapar

Talking about the dream-chasing Kabir, Ranbir Kapoor’s deep eyes worked well in expressing his emotions. The audience could relate to his personality and loved him. Featuring alongside Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, Ranbir played a passionate, dreamy and extrovert person who is sure about what he wants in life.

3. Kabir Khan

Besides Raj and Rahul, Kabir is also a popular name of Shahrukh Khan. His character from Chak De India was immensely appreciated by the audience and the critics alike. Shahrukh portrays the role of a coach to the Indian Hockey Women’s team. While he stays rough, sturdy and strict throughout the film, the end of Chak De India showcases his deep emotions.

4. Kabir Mehra

Kabir is also a funny, light-hearted person. Portrayed by Ranveer Singh in Dil Dhadakne Do, Kabir is a rich brat who is uninterested in managing his father’s business. The movie features little things and incidents on a family’s trip to cruise, which is narrated by their dog. Dil Dhadakne Do also stars Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar in the lead roles.

