Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Hum Saath Saath Hai': Most Memorable Scenes

Hum Saath Saath Hai is a 1999 family-drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The movie is popular for its cast and a dreamy story. This movie revolves around an elderly couple who has three sons. The story explores their relationships, and the three sons, which are played by Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Monish Bahl, also how they find love.

The movie has several scenes that ought to make you misty-eyed. Fans also loved the cast Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu onscreen together. Alok Nath plays the role of the head of the family as Ramkishen. Here are some of the best scenes of the film:

Preeti consoles Prem

Sonali plays the role of Preeti and Salman plays the role of Prem. In this scene, Anand talks to Prem and confronts him about his personal matters. Prem then rushes over to Preeti and Preeti welcomes him with open arms. They then sat together and she feeds him some Indian food. This scene has an emotional shift which will get you startled.

Family rendezvous

In this scene, all the members of the family are gathered and they rejoice and reminisce about the old times. Someone then barges in and starts eating all the food prepared by Ramkishen’s wife. This is among the most hilarious scenes from the movie.

Prem's arrival

This is a scene where Vivek goes to meet the doctor. The doctor then assesses his condition and advises him to take some pills for it. The scene then shifts to them talking about Prem’s arrival. They then and shower him with compliments. They say that he has requested them not to pick him up from the airport because he does not want anyone to go through the trouble of doing so.

