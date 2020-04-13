Saif Ali Khan's Best Dialogues From 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'; Check It Out

Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn starrerTanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has turned out to be one of the biggest hits recently. Apart from showing immense growth during the initial weeks, the major reason for the film's success has been its brilliant performance at the Box Office even a month after its release. Apart from the story, plot, music and direction, the movie has several powerful dialogues which are also one of the reasons for its success.

The movie boasts of elaborate sets, epic war scenes, action sequences and applause-worthy dialogues. Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji is based on the story of the military leader of Shivaji Maharaj, Tanaji Malusare.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has received majorly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Here are some of the best dialogues from the film:



Here are the best dialogues of Saif Ali Khan from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Teri Mitti Jazbaat Se Judi Hai Aur Meri Akkal Paani Se Tu Jaan De Sakta Hai, Mein Jaan Le Sakta Hu Top Ghumao, Lagao Nishana Rajgad par Jeet ki or chalo, na daro na giro, Ghamand se chalo, na daro na giro Chuchi, Ye hamara Khabri Hai, Agar Apki aur inki khabre milti hai, toh aap hamare dost Udaybhaan ki darbaar me maafi nahi, sirf saja milti hai

Ajay Devgn is also one of the producers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which traces the 17th-century Kondhana Fort war between Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army and Uday Bhan, who was Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s guard.

The movie also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma and Sharad Kelkar among others. According to IMDb trivia’s, this is the 4th time Ajay and Saif are sharing the screen together after Kachche Dhaage (1999), LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006). There are many fight scenes but a few scenes between Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn in the film. Reportedly, a massive fight sequence in the climax with sword fighting has been trained under German technicians.

