'Bhabhi Ko Uthalo': Paps Tease Raghav Chadha As He Poses With Fiancée Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra stepped out together for the first time as an official couple. The two were photographed outside the Kapurthala House in Delhi, the venue for their engagement ceremony. While posing for the shutterbugs, the paparazzi were heard teasing Raghav with some tongue-in-cheek humour.

Paps tease Raghav



The paparazzi capturing the actor-politician couple's first official appearance together post their engagement took the opportunity to joke around with the Rajya Sabha MP. While Parineeti and Raghav smiled for the cameras, the paps were heard asking Raghav to pick Parineeti up to create a theatrical romantic moment. Though Raghav did not respond the tongue-in-cheek request, the newly engaged groom-to-be was seen smiling at the paparazzi's unique request.

More on the Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha officially exchanged rings in a ceremony earlier today. The highly guarded event was held at the Kapurthala House in Delhi's Connaught Place. Several big names from across the political and entertainment spectrum were in attendance for the august event. Extended families from both sides were also in attendance. Political dignitaries in attendance included the likes of Arwind Kejriwal, Aditya Thackeray and P. Chidambaram to name a few. In attendance from among showbiz celebrities were the likes of Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra and Pawan Sachdeva. While Parineeti Chopra wore a bespoke Manish Malhotra creation, Raghav Chadha was dressed by uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva. The duo turned out for their big night in colour-coded ivory and rose-pink ensembles.

The whirlwind Raghav-Parineeti romance

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted together earlier this year exiting what was presumably a lunch date. This was followed by more spottings of the two for dinners, at airports and even an IPL match. Both parties neither confirmed nor denied their romantic involvement with confirmation only coming through with their official engagement photos posted on their social media handles earlier today.