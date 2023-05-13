Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Engagement: An Intimate Affair

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony on Saturday. The couple's close friends and family members attended the engagement at Kapurthala House in Delhi. Soon after the pair shared the official pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, inside images from the function also started making their way online.

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo with the relatives. She also posted a picture of Parineeti’s ‘Proud Parents’. While her mother was dressed in a white saree with a kundan necklace. Pari’s father donned a white kurta-pyjama with a maroon coloured jacket.

The Citadel star also shared a loving post for her cousin and brother-in-law. She wrote “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. So fun to catch up with the fam!.” Swipe to see all the photos.

A look inside Parineeti-Raghav's engagement celebration

Some videos from inside the venue made rounds on the Internet. In one of the clips, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen standing side-by-side as a performance is taking place on the stage. The other one showed guests dancing to the beats of music.

Stylist Tanya Ghavri also attended the close-knit celebration. She shared a photo with the newly-engaged couple. Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram stories to congratulate Parineeti and Raghav. Other guests at the ceremony included Pawan Sachdeva, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Sania Mirza, and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwat Mann.

About Raghav and Parineeti

Rumours about their relationship began to circulate when the two were spotted together in public places including restaurants, airports, and IPL games in Mumbai and Delhi. The actress was also seen wearing a silver band on her left ring finger during these outings. Soon after, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated them on their union, acknowledging their relationship.