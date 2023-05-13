Priyanka Chopra 'can't Wait For Wedding' As Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Get Engaged

Priyanka Chopra has wished the newly engaged couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha in a special congratulatory post. The actress, who is a cousin of Parineeti, shared adorable pictures of the couple from the ceremony and wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. So fun to catch up with the fam!"

The first image is of Parineeti and Raghav from their engagement photoshoot. It was followed by pictures of Priyanka Chopra's fam-jam with her brother Siddharth Chopra and others. Last but not least, the newly engaged couple seeking blessing. Check out the post below:

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures with her brother Siddharth and cousins on her Instagram Stories. In the image, she is happily clicking a selfie. She also shared a picture of Parineeti's parents and captioned it as "Proud parents of the bride." Check out the posts below:



Priyanka Chopra's outfit

Priyanka Chopra wore a lime green ruffled saree with a corset blouse. She accessorised her ensemble with statement jewellery and sported nude makeup with brown lips. The actress stepped out of the venue to greet the paparazzi with a Namaste. Check out the pictures below:

Parineeti Chopra shared pictures with her fiance Raghav Chadha from the ceremony. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!" Check out the pictures below:

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movies

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again. Next, she will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa and Heads Of State. Currently, she can be seen in Russo Brother's Citadel. On the other hand, Parineeti, who made her debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, was last seen in an emotional drama Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. It was well-received by the audience and critics. The actress will be next seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.