Bharti Singh Celebrates Birthday On Set With Social Distancing; Watch Videos Here

Comedian Bharti Singh celebrated her birthday on Friday with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the sets of Fun Hit Mein Jaari with the crew. The actor and the crew maintained the protocol and were seen cheering for Singh while keeping social distancing in mind.

The ace comedian also had a mini midnight celebration with close friends and family. Bharti's Instagram was filled with love, wishes, and blessings from fans and celebrities. Watch videos below —

Comedian Bharti Singh recently confirmed the comeback of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She shared an Instagram post that featured her with the filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host, Rohit Shetty. The comedian shared two pictures with Rohit Shetty. While Singh appears to be hugging Shetty in the first photograph, the second photograph features her kissing the filmmaker on his cheek.

Bharti called Rohit a ‘super hero’ in the caption and also said that he was her favourite director. Further, her caption also confirmed the resumption of the stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Bharti Singh was a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The 11th season of the show features 10 participants. As per reports, some of the contestants have already been eliminated from the stunt reality show. The show is set to resume with the remaining contestants, the host, and other crew members.

