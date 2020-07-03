Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Combined Net Worth Is Astounding; Read

Bharti Singh has established a firm foothold in the industry as she has been charming the audience with her impeccable comic delivery on various shows. Bharti is also an actor and a host. Hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, Bharti Singh got married to her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. A look at Bharti Singh's net worth and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's combined net worth details.

Bharti Singh's net worth in 2020

As per reports, Bharti Singh's net worth is somewhere around Rs 22.69 crore ($3 Million). Bharti Singh's net worth is contributed to by her appearances in several television shows and Bollywood events. Bharti Singh reportedly charges Rs 6 to 7 lakh per episode.

Bharti Singh appeared in several shows like Jubilee Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur among others. She also hosted the show Comedy Nights Bachao, among several others. Bharti Singh participated in the reality shows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. In December 2019, she appeared on the comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra, conceptualised by her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bharti Singh has also appeared in several Bollywood films. She tickled everyone's funny bones with her comic deliveries on various award shows too. Bharti also is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. As of 2020, the star hosted the shows, India's Best Dancer and Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. Bharti has created a niche for herself in the industry. Fans time and again flood her social media posts with love.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa's net worth in 2020

As per a report of an online portal, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's net worth is Rs 37.82 crore ($5 Million). The report further adds that Haarsh and Bharti together charge Rs. 30 lakhs per week for a show. Haarsh co-hosted the shows, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and Hum Tum Aur Quarantine along with Bharti Singh. Harsh was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The duo appeared in some of the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 too.

Bharti & Haarsh Limbachiyaa's combined net worth

While Bharti Singh's net worth is Rs 22.69 crore, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's net worth is Rs 37.82 crore, as per reports. By looking at the two reported figures, it is evident that the couple's combined net worth is staggering. The duo who got hitched in a dreamy destination wedding at Goa.

Bharti Singh's birthday

It's Bharti Singh's birthday today. The actor-comedian-host is making headlines as she turns 36 today, July 3. The internet has been blazing with fans and celebrities outpouring sweet wishes for Bharti Singh's birthday.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

