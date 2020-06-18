The Kapil Sharma Show To Re-start Shoot In June? Bharti Singh Shuts Down Rumours

Recently, many online reports speculated that The Kapil Sharma Show would start shooting from June 24, 2020. However, popular comedian Bharti Singh has dismissed the reports while talking to a leading news portal. Bharti Singh revealed that Kapil is not very keen on starting the shoot right now.

The Kapil Sharma Show shooting update

Interestingly, Bharti Singh said that Kapil Sharma is not very keen to start the shoot as the situation is not right currently. She further added that Kapil Sharma has requested the artists and the production house to wait at least till June 30. The comedian added that nobody is willing to risk the life of any staff member or anyone else.

Giving an insight into the same, Bharti said that the team has not been informed by the production house as of now. But if the production team decided to start the shoot she will be the happiest as she wants to go back on the sets. She said that the team has not been informed and if there is any plan to start, they will announce as there is nothing to hide.

Elaborating about the same, Bharti Singh also spoke about the format of the show. Explaining that The Kapil Sharma Show has a live studio audience and guests from Bollywood every week, it is not possible to shoot with the audience. She also shared that the creative team is working on several aspects currently. Adding more to the same, Bharti Singh said films are not releasing at the moment so even that is an area of concern. She also rubbished the rumours of Sonu Sood being the first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show after shooting resumes.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has kept the shoots of films, television shows and web series on hold for the last three months. On May 31, Maharashtra Government allowed the shoots to begin adhering to the new guidelines for SOPs and maintaining social distancing on the sets. On the other side, recently, IFPTC chairman JD Majethia also confirmed that Film City has begun approving the shoot of telly offerings, as per the new protocol.

