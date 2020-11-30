Bhavana Pandey's Husband, Family & Other Details About The FLBW Star That You Need To Know

Bhavana Pandey has currently been making the headlines as she is playing one of the lead characters on Netflix’s latest release, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Bhavana Pandey, the wife of the Indian movie actor Chunkey Pandey and has always been acknowledged as one of the most popular “star wives”. But, here’s everything about the media personality that will make fans believe that Bhavana Pandey is capable of a lot more and is a very aspirational and talented woman. Read further ahead to know all about Bhavana Pandey and her family.

Bhavana Pandey bio piece

Bhavana Pandey is the wife of the bi-lingual Indian actor, Chunkey Pandey. She is the mother of Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey and Rysa Pandey, and is the sister-in-law of Chikki Pandey and Deanne Pandey. She is the aunt of Alaana Pandey and Ahaan Pandey. According to reports from Meaww, Bhavana Pandey's net worth is $20 million.

Bhavana Pandey, a very popular fashion designer, had her brush with fame after she tied the knot with actor Chunky Pandey, back in January 1998. Bhavana and Chunkey Pandey had a love marriage and have been each other’s pillars of strength for decades. Bhavana Pandey's husband, Chunkey Pandey has often been spotted praising his wife during media events and on public platforms for having been by his side, always.

Along with her husband, Bhavana opened a chain of restaurants all across Mumbai that specialized in serving healthy yet tasty food. Also, Bhavana Pandey worked with many big fashion brands before she finally started her own brand. In 2018, Bhavana Pandey teamed up with two of her close friends in order to start a clothing line called “Lovegen”. Bhavana Pandey even runs a company that organizes stage shows across India, called “Bollywood Electric”.

Now, with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives coming through her way, Bhavana Pandey also has a chance to shine on-screen and showcase some more of her talents. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Khan. This Netflix Original’s series revolves around the lives of these “star wives” as it shows that these four ladies are more than being just the wives of successful Bollywood actors and have dreams and talents of their own too. It premiered on November 27, 2020, on the OTT platform Netflix and has been receiving mixed reviews.

